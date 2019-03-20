Joy Behar: Trump Jumped Into Conway Feud Because ‘He Likes Separating Families’

“The View” co-host Joy Behar took a swipe at President Donald Trump Wednesday, claiming he jumped into a Twitter feud with George Conway because “he likes separating families.”

WATCH:

Conway, who is married to Senior White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway, has repeatedly attacked Trump on Twitter — leading some to question how the couple gets along at home is he really feels so strongly about his wife’s job and her boss. Trump has responded to Conway, leading still more to question why he would get involved.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who is back on the ABC program after a lengthy illness, kicked off the segment saying, “So, you-know-who also had time to lash out at the continuing attacks from George Conway, calling him ‘Mr. Kellyanne Conway,’ like that’s an insult, claiming that he didn’t get a job at the White House and that he’s, quote, ‘a stone cold loser and husband from hell.'” (RELATED: Trump Rips George Conway: ‘Total Loser’)

Behar jumped right in, arguing that it made perfect sense for Trump to insert himself into the conversation. “It makes sense that he would — Trump would get in the middle of this because he likes to separate families, if you noticed, at the border at the wherever else he can do it,” she claimed.

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume took a more philosophical approach, suggesting that there was little to gain for the president in attacking someone “no one has ever heard of.”

Why the President of the United States gets involved in petty disputes with someone most Americans have never heard of is beyond me. The same goes for his continuing feud with the late John McCain. Why bother? https://t.co/RCYQU8B0k3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2019

There are, however, a number of people — who happen to have national platforms — who have elevated Conway’s criticisms of the president to the point that he may no longer qualify as “someone most Americans have never heard of.”

Commander Queeg from Caine Mutiny is a deep cut https://t.co/6ziHpp7qB2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 20, 2019

Historical context via @JohnJHarwood: “In a DC spectacle unseen since the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general sounded alarms about Watergate, the spouse of a top presidential advisor is issuing urgent public warnings about Trump’s mental health.” https://t.co/yOiiSY86sO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 19, 2019

from a distance, some mental health professionals have been warning that Trump is psychologically unwell since 2016 now the husband of one of Trump’s closest WH aides says the same thing – and that media, Congress, VP and Cabinet need to take notice https://t.co/OXcXOYaoND — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 18, 2019

What none of those elevating Conway to the level of “Twitter Ph.D.” mention is the fact that, in real life, he is an attorney.

