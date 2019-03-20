Kasie Hunt Says Trump Has No Shot At Re-Election Because He’ll Never Be Able To Turn Key Voting Group

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt said President Donald Trump has no chance of winning re-election in 2020 because of his ratings among women.

Hunt was discussing a Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll on “Morning Joe” Wednesday and said women are energized to vote against the Trump administration. The poll showed Trump with a 38 percent approval rating among women.

“The president can’t get re-elected with those numbers among women. It’s just not possible,” she said. (RELATED: Trump Already Has $100 Million For Reelection Campaign)

“I mean they make up more than 50 percent of the electorate. We saw what happened in 2018,” Hunt continued. “Women energized to run against him and, you know, women who got out to vote and they voted against him pretty overwhelmingly. And I think that says a lot. And I don’t think you heard a lot of legitimate strategy there from [Trump 2020 senior adviser] Lara Trump in terms of how to kind of shift the winds here.”

WATCH:

Hunt asked if Donald Trump could sway women voters back to his side and co-host Mika Brzezinski said most Republican women she knows have left the party altogether.

“I also — I’m just not convinced that — and Mika, I’m interested to know what you think about this. Do you really think that Donald Trump can change how women feel about him?” Hunt said. “I mean, there is the economy X factor, right? If it continues to do well, I mean I think that is going to solidify his numbers kind of across the board, but I feel like most women I talk to certainly in both parties and voters out on the trail, they have a pretty strong opinion of him. And I don’t really see a lot of room for shifting on it.”

“A lot of my friends who are Republicans have left the party because of Trump, who are woman,” Brzezinski replied. “I’ve watched it in real time. It’s unbelievable.”

