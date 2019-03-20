Keep Your Devices At 100% While Traveling With This SuperCharger

Traveling with electronics can get tricky with all the different types of chargers that you’ll need to pack. Save yourself the hassle and bring one charger that can quickly charge all your devices simultaneously! The GOSPACE SuperCharger is the world’s most convenient charger for traveling.

If you need a charger that’s loaded with capabilities, look no further than the GOSPACE SuperCharger. This device is by far the easiest way to keep all your tech essentials energized throughout the day. Each charger has two USB ports, one USB-C port, and a Qi wireless charging pad. You can charge up to 4 devices at the same time. Plus, the USB ports have built-in quick charging technology so that you’ll be back to 100% in no time.

What’s really useful are the interchangeable wall plugs, which is especially convenient when you travel abroad. It’s compatible with EU, UK, and AU-style sockets. Even if you’re not near an electrical outlet, the GOSPACE SuperCharger can still juice up electronics thanks to the impressive 10,000 mAh battery.

