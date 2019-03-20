Khloé Kardashian Tells Fan Upset About Thompson Cheating Scandal ‘Baby True Made It All Worth It’

Khloé Kardashian told one fan who was upset about Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on the reality star that her daughter, True Thompson, “made it all worth it.”

It all started after one of the 34-year-old reality star’s followers expressed her sympathy to the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and said she hopes she finds a man who “treats her with the respect she deserves,” per Page Six Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“I genuinely hope [Khloe Kardashian] meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She’s been through more [sh*tty] relationships than any one person deserves. At least she got baby True,” the fan tweeted.

The reality star saw the message and responded back that her daughter made it “worth it.”

“Baby True made it all worth it. Thank you for your beautiful message,” Kardashian tweeted.

In a second tweet, she called her daughter her “heart and soul.”

The fan’s tweet comes following reports last month that the reality star had finally called it quits with Thompson following another allegation that he cheated on her — this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend and former roommate, Jordyn Woods.

Woods later opened up about the allegations during a Red Table Talk show where she admitted to kissing Thompson but insisted that she never slept with him.

This after the reality star decided to give the Cleveland Cavalier player another chance after reports surfaced that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.