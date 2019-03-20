Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoiler About Jon Snow?

It doesn’t sound like Jon Snow will be dying anytime before the finale of “Game of Thrones.”

Everybody has been searching high and low for spoilers. For the most part, HBO has done an incredible job of keeping a lid on everything about the final season. However, Kit Harington, the man responsible for playing Jon Snow, might have inadvertently tipped his hand to the audience. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Harington said the following in an interview with Variety released Tuesday:

I was there the whole time this year. I felt a bit like people were coming in and out, and Jon Snow was just f—ing there the whole time. You have these in-jokes, and these relationships that thrive for eight years. That’s a long time for those jokes to be going, and they never felt old or tired. In the last season, I was like, these are getting tired now. And I think they got tired because we could see the end coming. That’s a way of emotionally detaching from something: relationships very slightly starting to strain, just on the edges, just frayed. Now everyone loves each other again.

As noticed by BGR.com, it would appear that Harington might have accidentally let it slip that he had to be there for the filming of every single episode.

If that’s true, then there’s no way he dies before the series finale. If he died sooner, he wouldn’t have had to be around all the time. Seems pretty simple.

Yeah, it would seem to be that BGR.com is correct in its observation, and that Harington appeared to give the whole world a major hint about Jon Snow’s fate.

Now, his comments don’t mean that Snow won’t eventually die. It just sounds like he had to be there to film every single part of what was going down.

We’ll find out the answers to all these questions beginning April 14 when the first episode of season eight drops on HBO.

You know that I can’t wait. It’s going to be epic!

