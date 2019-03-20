Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals

Quarterback Kyler Murray met Tuesday with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Aaron Wilson, the team paid the Oklahoma Heisman winner a visit in Norman. The Cardinals were represented by head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim.

For those hoping speculation would die down about Murray going to the Cardinals, I wouldn’t count on it at all. Everything seems to point to Arizona taking him first overall, and they absolutely should.

The organization made a bold move by hiring Kingsbury after he was fired by Texas Tech. If you’re going to go bold, then you have to go all the way. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

There’s no quarterback in the draft better for the system he’s going to run than Murray. The dual-threat quarterback is lightning quick, has a big arm and is extremely elusive. The former college star is almost like a video game-created character.

The Cardinals should pull the trigger on the pick, and the fact they traveled to Norman is just the latest indication that’s the plan.

We’ll all find out when the first round of the NFL draft gets underway April 25. My money is all on Murray teaming up with Kingsbury and the Cardinals.

