Los Angeles Lakers Fail Compilation Video Goes Viral On Twitter

An awesome fails compilation video of the Los Angeles Lakers has gone viral on Twitter.

Twitter user “Rob Perez” shared the incredible video of lowlights from the past season for LeBron James and his teammates set to One Shining Moment music.

If you’re a fan of basketball, then it’ll be laugh-out-loud funny for you. Give it a watch below:

It is truly spectacular how bad the Lakers turned out to be this season. LeBron set the sports world on fire when he signed there, and it just turned the team into a massive circus.

You have the three-time NBA champion being ignored by teammates, bouncing balls into TV sets, not playing defense and walking off the floor before games are over(RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

It’s a comedy of errors in Los Angeles.

I have no idea how the Lakers are going to get this sinking ship turned around, but they better figure it out fast. They simply can’t afford to have another season like the one they just experienced. The fans and the league won’t tolerate it.

They need to get LeBron some help, and King James needs to start motiving his guys better. He needs to lead by example, which hasn’t exactly been happening lately.

 

If they don’t get this circus fixed, then I suppose we’ll just keep laughing in unison. I’m sure LeBron would really love that.

