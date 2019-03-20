Los Angeles Rams Give Clay Matthews 2-Year Contract Worth Up To $16.75M

The Los Angeles Rams paid way too much money to sign Clay Matthews.

According to Mike Garafolo, Matthews got a two-year deal with a max value north of nearly $17 million. Yes, the Rams actually handed him that kind of money.

It’s straight-up pure madness.

Two-year deal for LB Clay Matthews with the #Rams worth a max of $16.75 million, source says. He had more lucrative offers on the table but he just welcomed his third child and really wanted to play close to home. Plus, a shot at another ring doesn’t hurt. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2019

I’ve thought this for a long time, but Clay Matthews is one of the most overrated players that I’ve ever seen in the NFL.

He runs around, gets loud, consistently misreads offenses and doesn’t do much of anything to make me believe he’s worthy of the hype.

I will never understand why Packers fans loved him so much. It makes less than zero sense to me. I get the fact that he's marketable, but starring in ads doesn't make you a great player in the NFL.

I wouldn’t have paid him a fraction of this money. He’s old and isn’t as good as people think. The Rams, a team that made the Super Bowl, should have a much better eye for talent.

The Rams are going to be reading this article next season, and they’re going to regret not listening to me. I can’t prove it, but I just know it to be so.

The Rams had such a bright future, but I don’t know how long that will last if they’re throwing this kind of money around at guys like Clay Matthews.

What an awful decision.