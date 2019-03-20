Meghan Markle Has Spent Over Half-A-Million Dollars On Her Maternity Outfits

The Duchess of Sussex has spent over half-a-million dollars on her maternity wardrobe since announcing her pregnancy in October.

Meghan Markle has spent approximately $632,000 on maternity clothes. The amount is seven times higher than what Kate Middleton paid for her wardrobe, according to fashion site Love The Sales.

Markle has been spotted in 75 different maternity looks since her announcement. She also became a fashion icon for expecting moms around the world when she stepped out in some affordable fashion.

In January, the royal was spotted wearing a $35 knit dress from fast fashion brand H&M. The dress sold out in less than 24 hours after photos of Markle in the dress appeared online. The dress even appeared on eBay selling for six times the retail price. (RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Split From Kate Middleton And Prince William)

She continuously has increased searches for multiple brands anywhere from 300 percent after sporting Veja V-10 sneakers to 5,800 percent after designer Karen Gee’s “Blessed” dress.

Markle hasn’t kept all of her outfits on the affordable side. She appeared at the Geographic Society Awards in October wearing a $13,200 Oscar de la Renta dress.

However, taxpayers won’t be paying for the pricey wardrobe. Markle’s entire wardrobe is paid for by Prince Charles, according to Page Six.