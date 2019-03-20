Meet The Maxim Model Leading The ‘Jexodus’ Movement

Your first name

WATCH:

Maxim model Elizabeth Pipko, who is also a former Trump campaign staffer, is now the spokeswoman for “Jexodus,” a group that seeks to turn Jewish Democrats into Republicans.

“We reject the hypocrisy, anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism of the rising far-left,” said Pipko. (RELATED: Cruz Is Preparing a Resolution to Condemn Anti-Semitism)

Starting next month, Pipko says she will travel around the country to promote the movement.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter