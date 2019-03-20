Nick Saban And Bill Belichick Photographed Together At Alabama’s Pro Day

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick set the internet on fire Tuesday after they were spotted together at Alabama’s pro day.

Photos of the two legendary coaches together quickly spread all over Twitter. It’s worth noting that these two also have a history. They both coached for the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s.

Nick Saban catches up with Bill Belichick, explains why the coach had on a crimson Alabama shirt: “I didn’t give it to him, but I’m glad he got it.”https://t.co/9948SLoGNm pic.twitter.com/MbdTZSuoGW — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) March 19, 2019

Cleveland Browns’in eski koclari Bill Belichick ve Nick Saban.. pic.twitter.com/9VTbAK0tnz — Kaan Ozaydin (@kaanozaydin) March 20, 2019

TWELVE titles as head coaches between these two at @AlabamaFTBL‘s Pro Day. @Patriots pic.twitter.com/CiHyawzWre — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2019

As a football fan, there’s pretty much no amount of money that I wouldn’t pay to be a fly on the wall for a conversation between those two men. I’d pay as much as I could humanly afford. The two have them have a combined 12 titles at their respective levels as head coaches.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls leading the Patriots and Saban has five with Alabama and one with LSU. The numbers are staggering. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

You could write an entire series of books based off of the wisdom these two could share.

Again, there’s no price I wouldn’t pay to sit in on a conversation between those two. They’re pretty much carbon copies of each other.

Both run their organizations as dictators, and they’re old school. That’s probably a major reason why the two have led such successful dynasties.

It’s also really a shame that we’ll never get to see what Belichick would be like as the head coach of a major college program. If that ever happened, I’d have a beach house in Miami within a month. The idea of him coaching 18-year-old divas is laugh-out-loud funny.

Their attitudes would last for about all of five minutes.

Sound off in the comments with what you thought these two were busy talking about. There’s no doubt at all that these two were discussing something epic.

