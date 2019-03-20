Watch The Trailer For ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ With Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio

The first trailer for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was released Wednesday morning, and it is awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is: “A faded TV actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.”

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie all star in the Quentin-Tarantino-directed film, which takes place during Charles Manson’s reign of terror in Los Angeles. If the trailer is evidence of what’s to come, fans have every reason to be excited. (RELATED: Check Out The Incredible Photos Of Brad Pitt And Leonard DiCaprio On The Set Of The Charles Manson Film)

Give it a watch below:

Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen #OnceUponATimeInHollywood – the 9th film from Quentin Tarantino. pic.twitter.com/AuNpgTMUmE — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 20, 2019

What are we thinking here? I’m thinking it looks damn good. The cast is incredible, Tarantino is one of the best directors in the game and Charles Manson case always generates attention.

I think it looks awesome. Plus, Robbie as Sharon Tate looks borderline chilling. Her death is still one of the most famous murders in the history of America.

You can catch it in theaters July 26. You know that I’ll be watching.

