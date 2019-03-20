Pelosi Won’t Comment On Potential De Blasio WH Run

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no interest Wednesday in discussing the potential presidential candidacy of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Responding to a reporter’s question about de Blasio’s possible candidacy during a press conference at the New York Tenement Museum, Pelosi said, “I always say when somebody is serious about running, I’ll be serious about commenting on it. I think the mayor is serious about it.”

She added, “But when he makes his announcement, I’ll answer your question.”

“Well-handled,” de Blasio said of Speaker Pelosi’s response.

The California Democrat made the remark as she stood with the mayor and Democratic members of the New York congressional delegation, who discussed and took questions about the Democrats’ new legislation known as the “Dream and Promise Act,” which is intended to give a pathway to citizenship to over 1 million illegal immigrants.

Regarding Pelosi’s comments about his interest in running for the White House, de Blasio shot back, “What Speaker Pelosi said, which I think is fair, is that she‘ll comment when someone is a declared candidate. I think that’s a fair statement.”

Mayor de Blasio has made multiple trips to the key early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire since he was elected mayor in 2014. During his most recent trip to Manchester, New Hampshire, this week, he was asked when he will decide if he will actually throw his hat into the Democratic presidential primary ring. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Draws Six-Person Crowd In New Hampshire)

“Sooner rather than later,” the mayor said.

