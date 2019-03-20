R. Kelly Reportedly Wants To Fly To Dubai For A Performance

Disgraced singer R. Kelly plans to ask the court for permission to fly to Dubai for concerts he was previously scheduled to perform.

These performances would be the first set of performances since Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse, according to a report published Wednesday by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, plans to discuss the motion during Kelly’s scheduled court appearance Friday.

Kelly turned over his passport to the court when he posted his bail.

“[Kelly] needs to be able to work like anyone else who is free on bond, and the law needs to be adaptable,” Greenberg told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Multiple venues canceled their bookings with Kelly after the documentary detailing the sexual abuse allegations against him, “Surviving R. Kelly,” aired in January. However, Greenberg said Kelly is able to find venues abroad interested in hosting the disgraced singer. (RELATED: Parents Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Turn Over ‘Evidence’ To The Feds)

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, previously told the court at the bail hearing a month ago that there were no concerts scheduled and that “Kelly doesn’t even like to fly.” It will be a travesty if this motion is granted – he will never return. https://t.co/TViSAlPIPV — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 20, 2019

Greenberg noted, “The United States and the U.A.E. have great relations, and they are not going to jeopardize that relationship to harbor R. Kelly.”

Greenberg claims that despite the fact that Kelly used to have a passport, he has barely used it over the years: “He does not like to fly, but he will do what he has to do. He has bills to pay.”