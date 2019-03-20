Tommylee Lewis Signs With The Detroit Lions

Former Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis is headed to the Detroit Lions.

For those of you who may not remember, Lewis was the receiver who got rocked in the NFC championship on the most blatant pass interference of all time, but no flag was thrown.

That allowed the Rams to beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl in 2002. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

The last time new #Lions WR Tommylee Lewis played, he was involved in this play for the #Saints against the #Rams pic.twitter.com/mYJ2smOObZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 19, 2019

Now, Lewis finally has some good news because he got a free agency deal with Detroit. Financial details of the contract haven’t been revealed yet.

To be totally honest, I don’t know a ton about Lewis outside of the fact he was the victim of the most egregious no-call in NFL history.

There’s really no other way to explain it. He got lit up in brutal fashion, and the refs did literally nothing about it. It’s not like it happened in the first quarter. It happened as the final minutes of the game were ticking away. Truly a spectacular failure. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)

Hopefully, he provides some help in the passing game, which has already added tight end Jesse James and Danny Amendola.

Things appear to be shaping up nicely in Detroit, and I’m excited. Of course, I’m excited every year, and we always manage to lose. It’s just what life as a Lions fan is all about.

