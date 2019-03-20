Will Smith Says He Didn’t Drink Alcohol For Over 10 Years

Will Smith said he didn’t drink alcohol for over 10 years when he was preparing to become a big name movie star.

Smith admitted that he hasn’t committed to a fitness routine in the same way he did leading up to his first on-screen appearance during his Facebook Watch Show on Wednesday. The episode features a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s training for the half-marathon he completed in November. (RELATED: Report: Will Smith Not Reprising Role In ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel)

In the episode, Smith had some cardio tests done with a doctor in preparation for his training. He admitted he had never been this out of shape.

“I didn’t drink for over a decade. You know, during my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life,” Smith said. “Even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I’m out of shape, like, you know this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new.”

Now that’s determination. I don’t know anyone that has gone that long without drinking alcohol. You’d think in Hollywood it would be extremely hard to stay away from it at any social event.

Will Smith is really out here running half marathons at 50. ????https://t.co/moxOWsdLFO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2019

His workout and health routine seemed intense based off what he had to say about it.

“I was willing to die to be the biggest movie star in the world and there was nothing more important than that,” Smith said.