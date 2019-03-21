Woo Woo 2020 Hopeful Marianne Williamson To Host Event With Eckart Tolle

Your first name

Everyone get ready to stay in the moment.

On April 13, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson, who has written lots of new age-y books like A Return to Love, will get on stage with fellow bestselling author Eckart Tolle, who wrote The Power of Now.

They’re calling their event “Return to Presence: Becoming a Compassionate, Conscious Force for Change.”

Can you even imagine Williamson and President Trump on a debate stage?

Before you wave her off, just know this:

She has consulted Oprah Winfrey since the mid-90s. Even though Oprah seems to favor Beto O’Rourke, Winfrey has talked up Williamson on her Super Soul Sundays.

She officiated Elizabeth Taylor‘s last wedding. Taylor was married eight times. She married and divorced Richard Burton twice. Her last “I do” was to Larry Fortensky.

She’s a college drop-out.

She once worked as a cabaret singer.

She does not want to be called a New Age guru.

She believes in slavery reparations and has conducted apology prayers.

Williamson and Tolle will appear at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. for two hours. Tickets range in price from $70 to $230.

Some things these two plan to address:

Being a changemaker while knowing the changeless

Fulfilling your highest potential by being true to your inner nature

Saying yes to the evolutionary impulse within

Reclaiming the power you have given away and the responsibility that comes with it

To get a sense of them, here are some quotations:

“The universe provides us with a clean slate in every moment; God’s creation holds nothing against us.”

“God exists in eternity. The only point where eternity meets time is in the present.”

— Williamson from A Return To Love.

“All you really need to do is accept this moment fully. You are then at ease in the here and now and at ease with yourself.”

— Tolle.

Get ready for Williamson’s new book. It’s coming in April.

The Politics of Love: A Handbook for a New American Revolution.