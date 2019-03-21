Abilene Christian Coach Joe Golding Will Coach Against Kentucky With Ripped Pants

Abilene Christian coach Joe Golding gave a hilarious press conference Wednesday.

Golding ripped his pants after winning Southland Conference championship, and that means he’ll be coaching against Kentucky with a “hole in my butt” when he wears his navy blue suit. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Watch his awesome explanation below.

[WATCH] I asked @ACU_MBB coach Joe Golding (@CoachGoldingACU) about ripping his pants celebrating winning the Southland Conference Title. His answer was outstanding! pic.twitter.com/dwg6TJ4rnd — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) March 20, 2019

I don’t know anything about Golding, but I’m all in on this dude. This guy seems like an electric factory. Should he just buy a new suit? Nope. As college basketball coach that’s apparently not an option.

I also need to hear much more about how he just forgot one of his two suits in an airport. Somebody please explain to me how that’s possible. How do you just lose a suit? (RELATED: See Map Of The Different March Madness Championship Predictions By State, Duke Leads With 20)

Again, this guy has raised my interest — and I’ve only heard him talk for 30 seconds. I might even have to now pick them to beat Kentucky. Could I ever be so bold?

Abilene Christian will play Kentucky tonight at 7:10 EST. I think that game just became required viewing. I need to know if these ripped pants and all their magic can knock off the two seed.