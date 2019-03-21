Big Ten Has Dominated College Basketball Attendance For Several Years Now

The Big Ten has dominated the college basketball attendance numbers for nearly a decade.

A new study from from Grand Canyon University compiled a bunch of data from the past few years on college basketball, and two numbers stood out to me the most.

First, the B1G has led college basketball in total attendance since 2012. Secondly, they’ve led average per-game attendance since 2011, with Wisconsin at top with over 17,000 a game over that time period for the conference. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

You just hate to see it, don’t you? You just hate seeing all these undeniable facts and numbers get published that just continue to show the superiority of the Big 10.

Cry all you want, SEC. Let the tears flow. Let them come down! It won’t make a difference. The numbers never lie, and we’re all over the place when it comes to our level of domination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) on Mar 20, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT

Rubbing it in will honestly never get old. It’s almost like I was put on this planet to remind everybody how much better the B1G is than everybody else.

Quick trivia question for all of you. Do you know the conference with the most teams in the big dance this year? Oh, yeah, that’d be the B1G.

Let me know if you guys need me to ship you some tissues. I’d be my great honor to help you all wipe away your tears.

You just hate to see it!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter