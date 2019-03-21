Giants Coach Pat Shurmer Impressed By Dwayne Haskins

The New York Giants were apparently very impressed with Dwayne Haskins at his pro day.

There had been whispers that the Giants weren’t looking at the former Ohio State star to fill their quarterback need. Judging from what head coach Pat Shurmer said, I don’t think those reports are accurate. (RELATED: Dwayne Haskins Runs 5.04 During NFL Combine)

“It was excellent. We obviously have spent a lot of time evaluating him, and this is one piece of it. We got the chance to work with him on the board and take him to dinner, and he certainly is an accomplished and impressive young man,” Shurmer told The New York Post when discussing Dwayne Haskins’ pro day Wednesday.

As I’ve already said before, the Giants are crazy if they don’t take Haskins. Eli Manning is at the end of the line. He’s had a great career, but it’s time to focus on the future.

Haskins is a pure gunslinger. The man can spin a football with the best of them, and he is physically huge. Why wouldn’t you want that guy under center if you’re running the Giants?

I’m very confident Haskins is going to tear it up in the NFL. I watched a ton of him this past season, and I was very impressed by what I saw.

The man has a rocket launcher attached to the right side of his body. The Giants passed on Sam Darnold last year. They shouldn’t make the same mistake two years in a row.

Take Haskins and ride with him.

