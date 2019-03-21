New Country Singer Justin Carter Dead At 35

Rising Texas country singer Justin Carter has passed away after suffering injuries from an accidental shooting Thursday.

Carter was shot by a gun that was being used as a prop in a music video, according to ABC11.

Carter had recently signed a record deal with Triple Threat Management. “Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people’s eyes to be the next Garth Brooks,” Mark Atherton of Triple Threat Management told ABC11. (RELATED: Tragic Death Leads To Country Music Star Canceling CMA Awards Appearance)

Atherton told ABC the gun was being kept at Carter’s apartment, but was eventually going to be used as a prop in a video.

Carter spent most of his time devoted to his music and could easily be found at the recording studio. “His music was his world. He was always there for everybody,” his mother, Cindy McClellan, said.

Triple Threat Management intends to release the rest of Carter’s recorded music with the proceeds made going to Carter’s family.