Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down David Spade Over His Comment About Her Dating Davidson: ‘Never Gonna Happen Grandpa’

Kate Beckinsale isn’t interested in hearing about the age difference between her and Pete Davidson and shut down David Spade when he joked about her liking “them young.”

In the since deleted post, the 45-year-old actress shared a clip on her Instagram showing her playing and holding a cheetah cub, per Fox News on Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

In the comments, the 54-year-old actor/comedian joked about her liking “them young” and she wasn’t having it. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

“You like them young!” Spade wrote, referring to the numerous reports about her and the “Saturday Night Live” star spending time together. “(Now don’t fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit.)”

The “Underworld” star apparently wasn’t in the mood and snapped back, ““@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa.”

It was only the latest comment from the “Total Recall” actress who has responded multiple times with witty and cheeky responses to other’s statements/memes about her dating someone 20 years younger.

As previously reported, one meme showed the pair sharing a kiss at Madison Square Garden during a hockey game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. To the right of her in the photo is a less-than-interested fan.

The meme under Beckinsale’s face read, “Me,” under Davidson, “Guys with problems from childhood who I can fix,” and under the fan at the game, “wholesome guys with good-paying jobs who text back and have no baggage.”

In response, Beckinsale wrote, “Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #queereye.”

Another time, when an online troll slammed her for spending time with the “SNL” star, she came back with a cheeky comment.

“Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” one follower wrote.

To which she responded, “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”