Midwestern Voters Recognize Ocasio-Cortez More Than Most 2020 Democratic Candidates

Voters in Wisconsin recognize Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez more than they recognize most of the Democrats running for president in 2020.

An Axios report revealed that Sen. Bernie Sanders was recognized by voters more than all other 2020 candidates in the survey, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Every other candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary was known less than Ocasio-Cortez.

They didn’t just know her name, either. Members of the focus group in the study could recall past campaign slogans, as well as major policy stances, such as her efforts in environmental issues, as well as her efforts to combat inequality. The researchers noted the words “Green New Deal” did not come up. (RELATED: Poll: New Yorkers Consider Ocasio-Cortez A Villian In Amazon Pullout By Wide Margins)

Sens. Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris were each recognized at about the same rate, all with a recognizability score of 2.5 out of 10. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke earned a score of 1 out of 10, and the rest of the candidates running for office fell well short of that score according to the report.

Axios surveyed an unknown number of “swing voters” for the Wisconsin focus group. Members of the group were shown a photo of one of the politicians and asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 on how confident they were in identifying that person.