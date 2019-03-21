Former DNC Chair Ed Rendell: ‘AOC Does Not Speak For The Democratic Party’

Former DNC Chairman Ed Rendell said that freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “does not represent the Democratic Party” in an interview that aired Thursday night on “Erin Burnett OutFront”.

The clip of the former Pennsylvania governor aired during a story about Keystone State voters, which included interviews with residents from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

“I think, all of a sudden, the 2020 election went from a slam dunk for Democrats to something where we’re going to have trouble beating this guy because he’s going to make democratic socialism swing to the left, which I don’t think is real, but he’s going to make it into the issue,” Rendell stated before adding that “AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party.”

Rendell recently criticized Democratic Party leadership for passing the anti-hate resolution in response to comments made by Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar that many considered to be anti-Semitic. (RELATED: Omar’s Experiences Are ‘More Personal’ Than Children Of Holocaust Survivors)

“I think it should have focused on the anti-Semitism,” Rendell stated on Laura Ingraham’s show earlier this month. “It should have said that Omar made a mistake. Because she did make a mistake. As an American Jew, I can tell you the thing that’s most cutting to me is when people talk about Jews, the money, the benjamins, and us being sneaky people who control things by our money.”

Follow Mike on Twitter