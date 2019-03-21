REPORT: Emma Roberts No Longer Dating Evan Peters

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have apparently thrown in the towel and called it quits.

According to US Weekly, the Hollywood power couple is done after years of dating. However, it doesn’t sound like it ended on bad terms. Roberts and Evans are reportedly still friends. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jan 26, 2019 at 1:01pm PST

Well, I guess love is officially dead. Roberts and Peters were a pillar of Hollywood love over the years, despite an alleged domestic violence incident years ago when the star actress allegedly struck Peters. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

If those two can’t make it after all these years, then what is a guy like me to do? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Oct 28, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

These two were actually both great in “American Horror Story” together, and Peters has continued to just dominate that show. I’m not sure it could honestly even exist without him at this point. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

As for Roberts, she’s continued to rise since leaving the show, and we should always remember that she was outstanding in season three. Season three of “AHS” is also vastly underrated. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I guess now we’ll have to search for love elsewhere. Then again, what is the point? If a power couple like Peters and Roberts can’t last, then can any of us?

These are now the big questions that we must ponder.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter