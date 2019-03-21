Save 20% On The Ultimate Handmade Duffel Bag For Your Weekend Getaway

It can very tough finding the perfect bag for a weekend getaway. A suitcase is just too big and bulky while a backpack can only fit so many items. That’s exactly why this family-run business designed the Kodiak Leather Weekender Duffel Bag, a perfect handmade bag for any weekend getaway!

Quality leather and tons of storage space, what's not to love?

This Kodiak branded Duffel Bag is on sale for just $228.65 after using the code MADNESS15 for 15 percent at checkout

Everything that comes from Kodiak is the perfect blend of quality and style, especially the heirloom-quality leather pieces. The Kodiak Leather Weekender Duffel Bag is no exception. The quality leather construction is from veg tanned top grain leather. It’s a beauty to your eyes and will last a lifetime.

Save 15 percent with the code Madness15 at checkout

The Kodiak Leather Weekender Duffel Bag has everything you need for the ultimate weekend trip. It comes with built-in handles and a shoulder carry strap for convenient transportation anywhere. There are two exterior pockets that are easily accessible for your important items. The premium brass hardware and YKK Zippers are top-notch.

Take advantage of the limited-time deal where you can get the Kodiak Leather Weekender Duffel Bag for an additional 15% by using coupon code MADNESS15. That brings your total down to just $228.65!

