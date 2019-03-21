This App Helps Keep Your Data Safe From Hackers And Government Spies

In 2019, it’s easy to feel like privacy is a concept of the past. Data breaches are becoming more and more common, and Congress has done little to help the epidemic. The best option for everyday consumers is to simply take privacy into our own hands — and Ivacy VPN is one of the most complete options available to do just that.

Click here and learn more about Ivacy VPN and how they can help you combat online data theft

Ivacy VPN is one of the top VPNs in the game and for good reason, and you can use it for just $2.03 a month. It prides itself as a “one-size-fits-all” VPN solution, so users don’t need to buy multiple VPNs or apps to get full security and protection from government spies. Ivacy VPN was awarded the “Fastest VPN Award” for 2019 by BestVPN.com. It not only lets you browse and stream lag-free, it also offers real-time threat detection technology, removing malware, and viruses at the server level. Ivacy ensures that all your downloads and devices are totally secure, so you can hold onto your privacy without being inconvenienced.

Ivacy allows you to connect to 1,000+ servers in hundreds of locations, delivering unrestricted access to content being blocked by the government or based on geographic restrictions. No matter where you are in the world, you’ll be given the freedom to surf the web as it was intended. There’s also a dedicated secure downloading feature using P2P optimized servers, and useful extensions available across browsers and platforms, whether you’re an Android or iOS user.

And unlike other players in the digital security space, Ivacy VPN has a decade of experience delivering excellence, receiving a 9.5/10 TrustPilot rating and a 99.8% crash-free performance. You can protect your data with two different Ivacy VPN subscriptions for up to 87% off:

Get a one-year subscription to Ivacy VPN for only $3/month

Get a two-year subscription to Ivacy VPN for only $2.03/month

Use coupon code Fastest2019 to receive this exclusive pricing for a limited time only. Plus, each subscription comes with a free Sticky Password Premium subscription to help you manage and protect your passwords. Get it now.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com