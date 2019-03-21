‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Premiere June 19, 2019, On The Paramount Network

The second season of “Yellowstone” will be released June 19, 2019.

An announcement video was released on the show’s Twitter account Thursday, and it should have fans pretty amped. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) says in a voiceover, “There’s a war going on in this valley, and today is the day you choose sides.”

Watch the chilling and short teaser below:

The network also dropped a pretty damn cool video yesterday to get people hyped up, but we’re still waiting on a full trailer for the second season. Given the fact we now have a date, I expect to get it sometime soon.

All I can say about this news is that it’s about time and I’m super excited to know when we can get some more Dutton action. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

“Yellowstone” is the most badass show on television right now. Everything about it is awesome. It’s got tons of action, the storylines are awesome, the acting is great and Costner gives one of his greatest performances ever as the head of the Dutton family.

Plus, Luke Grimes is pretty impressive as Kayce. Hell, the whole cast is awesome. I literally can’t get enough.

Now, we know we’re about three months out. I’ll be counting down the days until June 19. It’s going to be incredible.

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen in Season 2. I expect absolute chaos and anarchy.