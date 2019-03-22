Washington Capitals Goalie Braden Holtby Won’t Attend The Team Visit To The White House

The Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby will not be attending Monday’s scheduled visit to The White House in celebration of the 2018 Stanley Cup Championship.

“It’s one of those things you have to think about, but for me, I have to stay true to my values. I’m going to respectfully decline the offer,” Holtby said after a practice, according to ESPN.

JUST IN: Washington Capitals to visit White House next week to celebrate Stanley Cup championship https://t.co/eGGvxZQgmv pic.twitter.com/aFZdN18a17 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2019

Holtby claims that because of decisions made by sports teams before, he had to make a personal decision if he wanted to attend or not.

"It's a tough situation for everyone, to be forced into making a decision. You're a team. You want to stick together no matter what. I hope everyone kind of blows it away- that you don't worry about who goes and who doesn't," Holtby said. "For me, it's just a personal thing. I believe in what I believe in. In order to stick to those values, I have to do what I think is right, but that doesn't make a difference in anyone else's decision."

Capitals coach Todd Reirden backed Holtby’s decision while calling the White House visit “an amazing opportunity, according to ESPN. “I understand our players and their decisions and I respect it. They’re allowed to make their own decisions. It’s important that we support them in whatever decision they make,” Reirden told ESPN.

The Capitals announced this week they would be visiting the White House on Monday, March 25, but there would be no public ceremony and no media availability during the visit.