Rep. Eric Swalwell Reacts To Mueller Report News

Rep. Eric Swalwell reacted on Friday to news of the end of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation minus any additional indictments of President Donald Trump or anyone else connected to the Trump administration, campaign, or transition team.

Appearing on CNN’s “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer,” the California Democrat expressed his desire to “hear from Bob Mueller” himself, as well as the belief that the president will still have “indictments waiting for him” when he leaves office.

“It’s my personal view that the report will not be fully accepted by the American people until we hear from Bob Mueller,” Swalwell said.

After noting the “dozens of indictments” produced already and the work that has been “farmed off to other offices like the Southern District of New York,” Swalwell stated he would “accept the Mueller report if I hear it from Mr. Mueller, because I have respect for the rule as I know my colleagues do.”

“Do you accept the current Justice Department guideline that a sitting president of the United States cannot be indicted?” Blitzer asked. (RELATED: Dana Loesch Question On Gun Control Stops Eric Swalwell In His Tracks)

That’s their guidelines. I don’t accept that a president should escape criminal liability by being re-elected or running out the statute of limitations. What we will do, and we are working on this, we will put in place a law in Congress, and hopefully the Senate passes it too, which would say that the statute would not run if a president is not indicted because of DOJ policy. I don’t see how he does not have indictments waiting for him considering that he is individual one and considering the conduct that Michael Cohen talked about when he came to Congress and testified.

