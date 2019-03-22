Use Your Cell Phone While Driving Safely With This Car Mount

The ExoMount CD Car Mount lets you safely use and secure your cell phone while driving, whether that be on the way to work or after picking up the kids from school. And with more states passing laws that prohibit holding your cell phone while driving, it’s now becoming more important than ever to install a car mount. This car mount easily installs with one touch mounting technology and hooks up through a car’s CD player for central access while driving. Plus, it rotates 360 degrees so you can orient the mount any way you prefer. Compatible with all iPhones, Samsung phones, and most other smartphones, this CD car mount makes navigating and taking calls while driving a breeze. Best of all, it’s over 20 percent off in The Daily Caller Shop.

ExoMount CD Car Mount on sale for 23 percent off

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.