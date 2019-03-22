Florida State’s Phil Cofer Will Remain With Team After Father’s Death

William Davis | Contributor

Florida State University senior forward Phil Cofer found out that his father had passed away after the Seminoles’ first-round win against Vermont.

Cofer’s father Mike had been battling an undisclosed illness. Mike Cofer was 58 years old. (RELATED: Florida State Player Phil Cofer Informed Of Father’s Death Following Win Over Vermont)


According to Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said that Cofer will remain with the team, but is unlikely to play in the team’s second-round game against Murray State due to an unrelated foot injury. (RELATED: FSU Football Coach Willie Taggart Has A ‘Plan’ After Not Signing A Quarterback)


Athletic achievements run in the Cofer family. Mike Cofer was a pro-bowl linebacker for the Detroit Lions, playing for the franchise for 11 seasons. Cofer played his college football the Tennessee Volunteers under long-time head coach Johnny Majors.

This is obviously a terribly tragic situation. We’re keeping the Cofer family in our thoughts and prayers.

