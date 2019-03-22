Florida State’s Phil Cofer Will Remain With Team After Father’s Death

Your first name

Florida State University senior forward Phil Cofer found out that his father had passed away after the Seminoles’ first-round win against Vermont.

Cofer’s father Mike had been battling an undisclosed illness. Mike Cofer was 58 years old. (RELATED: Florida State Player Phil Cofer Informed Of Father’s Death Following Win Over Vermont)

#FSU forward Phil Cofer learned of his father’s passing following the Noles’ win over Vermont in the NCAA tournament https://t.co/9szNSHL6B2 — NoleSports.com (@NoleSports) March 21, 2019



According to Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said that Cofer will remain with the team, but is unlikely to play in the team’s second-round game against Murray State due to an unrelated foot injury. (RELATED: FSU Football Coach Willie Taggart Has A ‘Plan’ After Not Signing A Quarterback)

Leonard Hamilton said that Cofer will Be with the team during the game tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2019



Athletic achievements run in the Cofer family. Mike Cofer was a pro-bowl linebacker for the Detroit Lions, playing for the franchise for 11 seasons. Cofer played his college football the Tennessee Volunteers under long-time head coach Johnny Majors.

This is obviously a terribly tragic situation. We’re keeping the Cofer family in our thoughts and prayers.

Follow William Davis on Twitter