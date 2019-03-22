Gayle King Reportedly Will Sign A Multi-Million Dollar Deal To Stay At CBS

Gayle King is about to sign a multi-million dollar deal to stay on as the host of “CBS This Morning.”

King currently makes $5.5 million a year in her current role at CBS, according to a Thursday report from Page Six. The morning show has seen a drop in ratings recently and needs King to keep the show alive an insider said.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published March 1, King was asked if she was planning on staying at CBS after her contract ends this year. King responded, “Oh, that’s a good question. All I can say is, I really love my job. And I think it’s kind of foolish to predict the future.” (RELATED: Gayle King Reveals The Details About Her Interview With R. Kelly)

All other contract talks have been put on hold until King signs her contract to stay, according to an insider. King’s co-host Norah O’Donnell has been in negotiations to replace host Jeff Glor on “CBS Evening News,” but O’Donnell wants the show to be headquartered in Washington, D.C., instead of New York City.

“Everything has gone very quiet. Nothing will be done until Gayle has signed her contract. It looks like she’s staying, but we don’t know what the hold up is,” the insider told Page Six.

King recently increased ratings for the morning show with her explosive R. Kelly interview.