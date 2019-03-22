Johnny Manziel Says He’s ‘Getting Some Of The Rust Out’ Ahead Of Memphis Express Debut

It sounds like Johnny Manziel’s time in the AAF is off to a solid start.

The former Montreal Alouettes quarterback signed with the Memphis Express after getting booted from the CFL, and could make his debut Sunday on the NFL Network. Before that can happen, Johnny Football has to knock off some of the “rust” since last playing. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Signs With The Memphis Express In The AAF)

Manziel told the media the following, according to the Commerical Appeal’s Jason Munz Friday morning:

I got about 13 or 14 live reps, and I was just getting some of the rust out. In Canada, I didn’t get a chance to go under center and get back to inside zone, outside zone footwork and some of the things I worked on my two years playing pro ball prior. It’ll get smoother. It’ll get cleaner as the weeks go on, I have no doubt about that.

Munz also added that he’d be “shocked” if the Texas A&M Heisman legend didn’t take some snaps Sunday against the Birmingham Iron.

I like the sound of Manziel almost certainly playing this weekend. I’ll have a couple TVs on the March Madness games, and then one streaming the AAF showdown between the Express and Iron.

It’s about time that we saw the Heisman winner back in American football. It’s been way too long. Will he go out there and dominate? Who knows, but it sounds like he’s going to be ready to roll when his number is called.

Given all the negative stuff over the past few years, that’s a really good sign.

Tune in Sunday night on the NFL Network to see the Iron and Express play, and to see how many snaps Manziel gets.