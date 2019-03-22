Was This Nude Photo Edited? Debating Kourtney Kardashian’s New Instagram Pic

Your first name

What can be said about Kourtney Kardashian’s nude post on Instagram, Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s tweets about coffee and 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s odd joke?

David Hookstead and Katrina Haydon, with special guest Guillaume Pierre-Louis, take on topics like these in this podcast episode.

Check out who had the best take.

In typical Hookstead fashion, David opens the conversation with comments on Women’s History Month competing with March Madness saying, “Women can find a different month or I guess 15-20 minutes to tell us what they’ve done.”

Haydon responds, “you mean like carrying the human race?” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.