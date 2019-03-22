Celebrate Kyra Santoro’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Kyra Santoro’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 26-year-old model's day, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the super model turned actress got her first big break in the entertainment business when she got became one of the beauty’s selected in the 2016 Sports Illustrated Casting Call. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Soon she would appear in the likes of such outlets as Maxim magazine and Men’s Health, just to name a few. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Our Favorite Celebs’ Hottest Looks Of 2018)

Since that time, she’s gotten a few roles on the big screen as well in such things as “The Orville” in 2017 and “Organics” in 2018. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

And did we mention that her social media account is pure fire with some incredible photos she's shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out our list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree. Clearly, her modeling and acting career is just getting started and we can hardly wait to see what the future holds for her.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Kyra!