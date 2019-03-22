Lady Gaga And Jeremy Renner Spotted Spending Time Together. Here’s What We Know

Lady Gaga and actor Jeremy Renner have been spotted out lately spending a lot of time together and it’s got everyone wondering if there’s a new power couple in Hollywood.

Sources close to the 32-year-old singer shared with E! News Thursday that while, yes, she “has been spending time with” the 48-year-old “Avengers” star, they are just friends, and it’s not “romantic.” (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“[Gaga] has been friends with Jeremy Renner for a while. They often hang out when they are both in town,” a source shared. “She’s been spending time with him recently, but it’s not romantic.” (RELATED: Mel B Criticizes Lady Gaga For Oscars Performance With Bradley Cooper)

The news comes just one month after reports surfaced that the “Shallow” hitmaker and her fiancée Christian Carino had called off their engagement. (RELATED: Artist Goes After Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus With ‘We All Knew’ Posters Ahead Of Grammys)

Sources close to the “A Star Is Born” actress explained at the time that things just “didn’t work out”: “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long, dramatic story.”

The insider added, “But things just became serious very fast. Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career.”

Gaga finally confirmed rumors that she and Carino were engaged in October 2018 after months of speculation.

The “Born This Way” hitmaker recently made headlines following her and co-star Bradley Cooper’s rather steamy performance of their film’s hit song “Shallow” at the Academy Awards, leaving people to wonder if the two had been intimate in real life.

As previously reported, she later addressed the rumors during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and said people saw love and that was the whole point.

“Yes, people saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” Gaga explained. “[‘Shallow’] is a love song, ‘A Star is Born’ is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time … When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

“I’m an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job … fooled ya!” she added.