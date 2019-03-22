March Madness TV Ratings On CBS Plummet 26 Percent

Your first name

The Thursday ratings for March Madness games on CBS weren’t pretty.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, games on CBS were down 26 percent from the same slots last tournament. Kentucky’s beatdown of Abilene Christian and Wofford’s win over Seton Hall only got a rating of 2.6, which means rough 2.6 percent of households with televisions tuned in. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Obviously, these numbers aren’t good at all. As of this moment, we don’t have the numbers for all the other games, but these CBS ratings are pathetic.

Down 26 percent? Are you kidding me? Did this country all of a sudden start hating cold beer and freedom? Our founding fathers are rolling over in their graves at these numbers.

All anybody is talking about these days is March Madness. It’s mind-boggling to me that the numbers are so bad. I honestly don’t understand it at all. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Kentucky is a national brand. No matter who they’re playing, you’d think plenty of people would tune in. I guess the Wildcats just aren’t the draw they once were.

You hate to see it!

Let’s hope the numbers rebound big time down the stretch because this country is doomed if people have given up on watching college basketball.

