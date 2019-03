Melania Trump definitely turned heads Friday when she stepped out in a gorgeous orange and black dress during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless colorful print number that hit just below her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and leaders of the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

She completed the great spring look with loose hair and bright orange high heels. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.

On Thursday, FLOTUS tweeted about the upcoming meeting in Florida with the world leaders.

“.@POTUS and I look forward to welcoming the leaders of Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Republic of Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia to Mar-a-Lago tomorrow afternoon,” the first lady tweeted.

It was just Trump’s latest example that showed of her terrific fashion sense, which has been documented numerous times.

Check out some of those unforgettable looks here and let us know if you agree!