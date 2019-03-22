Mueller Never Formally Interviewed Trump Prior To End Of Collusion Investigation

President Donald Trump never sat down for a formal interview with special counsel Robert Mueller prior to the Friday conclusion of the investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, according to reports.

Trump never sat down with the special counsel because his lawyers prevented it and Mueller never subpoenaed the president, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported.

This investigation was closed without Trump ever sitting for a formal interview. His lawyers did not want him to and Mueller never sought a fight over subpoenaing the president. Written answers was what the Mueller team got.

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 22, 2019

“The President today answered written questions submitted by the special counsel’s office,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement to reporters in November. “The questions presented dealt with issues regarding the Russia-related topics of the inquiry. The President responded in writing.”

Mueller submitted his report of the Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr on Friday. It is now up to Barr to determine what lawmakers will see and when. He has said that he should share the report with lawmakers as soon as this weekend. (RELATED: Mueller Expected To Make Moves After The Midterms — Here’s What He Could Do)

“The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said minutes after Barr revealed that he had received the report. (RELATED: The Mueller Investigation Is Over)

The special counsel’s office indicted or obtained guilty pleas from 34 individuals during the investigation, which began in May of 2017. Six Trump associates were either indicted or pleaded guilty in the probe, though none faced charges related to conspiracy with Russia. Mueller reportedly did not recommend any additional amendments prior to the conclusion of the investigation.

