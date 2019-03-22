NCAA Tournament Day 1 Best Moments Recap

Your first name

The NCAA tournament is officially underway, and it has been a blast so far.

Brackets have been busted, beers have been crushed, and hearts have been broken. And we’re only one day in. Here are the best moments from the first day of the NCAA Tournament:

New Mexico State just missed on a popular upset pick due to a puzzling decision.

New Mexico State guard had an open layup down 2… but passed it out for 3 pt shot. Shooter was fouled but missed 2 of 3 free throws.#AuburnSurvives#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DK5POFgUJ0 — Mitch Levy (@Mitch_Seattle) March 21, 2019



Bruce Pearl and Auburn exhale:

“We’re one win away from the sweet 16.” ???? Bruce Pearl lets Auburn know they are THAT much closer after today’s win. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jbsuEw73Tr — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2019



Ja Morant is an absolute superstar, and Murray State is for real.

chicago bulls might just be the perfect place for ja morant..

pic.twitter.com/az3onYlGNN — double J (@jayjaykiddo) March 22, 2019



Belmont had a shot at the upset, but couldn’t quite make the pass.

Belmont blows their chance at a game winning shot. pic.twitter.com/y5n5cGtPnT — ????????The Five-Footer???? (@DFSBBallGuy) March 21, 2019



LSU survives without Will Wade. Watch out for Tremont Waters and the Tigers.

H2O, Tremont Waters ???????? pic.twitter.com/DNiloxNyv8 — PG Sports Basketball (@PGSportsHoops) March 21, 2019



Florida capped off a perfect 4-0 day for the SEC, with an upset of Nevada.

The second day of the NCAA tournament gets underway when Iowa takes on Cincinnati at 12:15 p.m. EST on CBS.

