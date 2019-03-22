NCAA Tournament Day 1 Best Moments Recap

William Davis | Contributor

The NCAA tournament is officially underway, and it has been a blast so far.

Brackets have been busted, beers have been crushed, and hearts have been broken. And we’re only one day in. Here are the best moments from the first day of the NCAA Tournament:

New Mexico State just missed on a popular upset pick due to a puzzling decision.


Bruce Pearl and Auburn exhale:


Ja Morant is an absolute superstar, and Murray State is for real.


Belmont had a shot at the upset, but couldn’t quite make the pass.


LSU survives without Will Wade. Watch out for Tremont Waters and the Tigers.


Florida capped off a perfect 4-0 day for the SEC, with an upset of Nevada.


The second day of the NCAA tournament gets underway when Iowa takes on Cincinnati at 12:15 p.m. EST on CBS.

How is your bracket looking so far? Sound off in the comments.

