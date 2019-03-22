Four Months Ago, Nancy Pelosi Claimed Trump Fired Sessions To Stop Mueller

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Special counsel Robert Mueller handed his report off to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, just over four months after President Donald Trump fired former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

When Sessions was fired, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was quick to claim that the president’s underlying motive was to get to Mueller — possibly even to prematurely terminate the investigation.

And Pelosi was far from alone in her claim. (RELATED: Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez Join Forces To Threaten Dems Who Dare To Vote With GOP)

Some also argued that it was an intentional move to appoint Barr, who they also feared would put a stop to the investigation.

After all that, it appears that despite the warnings that came raining down, Mueller was allowed to complete his investigation on his own terms and in his own time.

Barr has suggested that preliminary conclusions could be announced publicly as early as the weekend.

