Police: Two People Pretending To Be Officers Abduct Woman, Drop Her Off At Police Headquarters

Two people who impersonated police officers abducted a woman after zip-tying her hands in Philadelphia Thursday night, detectives said.

The incident occurred when the suspects approached a car with a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman inside, police said. They reportedly zip-tied the man’s and woman’s hands.

The fake cops left the man behind and took the woman, though they later dropped her off outside of the 15th Police District Headquarters in the city, 6abc Action News reported Friday.

The man and woman were not injured, according to Action News. Authorities have made no arrests. (RELATED: Virginia Student Accused Of Sexual Harassment Says School District Treats Men More Harshly Than Women)

The incident could have occurred due to a possible drug deal not going well, sources said to the television station.

“The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division,” the Philadelphia Police Department said to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

