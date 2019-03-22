REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Returns With Strong Episode In ‘What Appears To Be’

I watched the latest episode of “SEAL Team,” and it didn’t disappoint.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

The CBS hit show has been off the air for two months. It felt like an eternity without “SEAL Team” on TV. Luckily, “What Appears To Be” was a solid episode to kick off the backend of the second season.

Was it the most exciting episode? No. Was it packed full of action? No, but it was still solid. Jason, Clay, Sonny and the rest of Bravo Team deploys over to Africa to smoke some warlords, but things take a very unexpected twist when it appears a terrorist leader believed to be dead is actually alive. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team’ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2, Teases Some ‘Great Action’ In Coming Episodes)

Naturally, this requires a quick pivot and puts the U.S. leadership on a collision course with a Congolese general hellbent on hitting a building full of women in children with an airstrike, even if the target might not be there. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Things Not Seen’)

Once again, the show focuses on moral issues, and Bravo Team is split on whether or not the airstrike should proceed. I won’t ruin what happens, but it doesn’t disappoint. It forces the audience to ponder what we would do in the same shoes.

It wasn’t the flashiest of episodes, but it was a nice start to the new content. I look forward to seeing what we get down the stretch.

It’s going to be a hell of a fun ride!

