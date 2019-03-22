Tom Izzo Goes Ballistic On Aaron Henry, Refuses To Apologize

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo got into a heated altercation with one of his players Thursday, and he’s not backing down from it.

Izzo lost it on Aaron Henry during a first round NCAA tournament win over Bradley. I’m not just talking about a minor exchange of words. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

The legendary MSU coach had to have other players step in to calm him down. Watch the wild video below.

Tom Izzo salary: $4,359,979 Aaron Henry salary: oh um nvmpic.twitter.com/Eo4AFLKoWV — The Rush (@therushyahoo) March 21, 2019

After the game was done, Izzo didn’t back down from his reaction. He told the media the following after the big win, according to ESPN:

What’s wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes? Aaron Henry — trust me — did some things that you can’t do as a starter on a top-5 team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort-related. I did get after him. He did respond. He did make a couple of big buckets. He did make some big free throws but that’s not good enough. It’s one-and-done time. The ‘my-bads’ are out the window.

This might not be a popular opinion, but I don’t think Izzo did anything wrong here. This is March Madness that we’re talking about. It’s not clear what fired up the Spartans coach so much, but he clearly felt more that justified. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsi n Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

If you don’t want your coach lighting your butt up on national television in front of the whole country, then don’t make “effort-related” mistakes. It’s not that hard to figure out.

Sometimes, people think we need to deal with each other while wearing kids gloves. Younger people just can’t handle criticism. It’s embarrassing.

Izzo and his guys are out here trying to win games. If you’re not going to bring it at a high level, then we’ll see you later.

Besides, the Spartans won the game. He’s got absolutely nothing to apologize for. Sports can be ugly sometimes and emotions run high. That doesn’t mean anything wrong happened.