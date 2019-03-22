Vanessa Morgan Turns 27 Years Old

Vanessa Morgan’s Birthday is March 23. We put together a slideshow of all of her best looks so that you could celebrate with us!

Vanessa Morgan is a Canadian actress, most notable for her current role as Toni Topaz in The CW’s “Riverdale.” She was born in Ontario, Canada and studied philosophy at Queen’s University. (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Creator Opens Up About Luke Perry’s Character’s Death)

Most of her roles have been in television, although she did appear in “A Diva’s Christmas Carol” in 2000 and “Frankie & Alice” in 2010. She also appeared in the Disney Channel original “Harriet The Spy: Blog Wars.”

She was in the 2011 movie “My Babysitter’s A Vampire” as well as the TV series. She also appeared in Disney Channel series “A.N.T. Farm and she appeared in two episodes of “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

She also competed in the first season of “The Amazing Race Canada” with her sister and the duo won third place.