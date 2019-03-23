The 2020 Democratic Candidates Are Saying And Doing Noticeably Strange Things
WATCH:
It’s not unheard of for political candidates to try to prove to voters that they’re “just like us,” but some of the Democratic presidential candidates are going a little overboard with their efforts.
When presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke isn’t posting strange videos online, he’s causing a scene at coffee shops. Apparently no counter top in this country is safe from O’Rourke’s dirty shoes.
Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently posted a video of herself pumping iron, and former Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper admitted to watching an X-rated movie with his mom. (RELATED: Hickenlooper Admits He Accidentally Took His Mom to See an X-Rated Movie)
I know I’m not alone when I say I think we all could have done without hearing and seeing all this.
