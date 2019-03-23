Biden, Abrams Respond To Claims They’ll Run A Joint 2020 Ticket

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Former Vice President Joe Biden and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams have not hatched “a grand plan” to announce a joint ticket for 2020, according to their respective camps.

Rumors circulated earlier in the week that Biden, who has not officially declared a bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, might come out of the gate with his running mate already chosen: Abrams.

But by Friday afternoon, both camps had responded to the reports — in the negative. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Almost All In On 2020, But Worries About Trump’s Take No Prisoners Approach)

Bill Russo, Biden’s communications director, tweeted that the former VP certainly has great respect for the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate — “but these rumors about discussions on a pre-cooked ticket are false, plain and simple.”

Abrams’ former campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, admitted that the Georgia Democrat had met with Biden but added quickly, “There was no grand plan hatched and no additional conversations between the two of them or our teams since.”

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : presidential campaign joe biden stacey abrams
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller