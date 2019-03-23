Biden, Abrams Respond To Claims They’ll Run A Joint 2020 Ticket

Former Vice President Joe Biden and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams have not hatched “a grand plan” to announce a joint ticket for 2020, according to their respective camps.

Rumors circulated earlier in the week that Biden, who has not officially declared a bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, might come out of the gate with his running mate already chosen: Abrams.

SCOOP: Close advisers to former Vice President Joe Biden are debating the idea of packaging his presidential campaign announcement with a pledge to choose Stacey Abrams as his vice president. https://t.co/6OHTUKIlTs — Axios (@axios) March 21, 2019

What WOULD y’all think of Biden announced he’s running AND that Stacey Abrams is his runningmate? — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) March 20, 2019

A Biden-Abrams ticket would dramatically enhance both their chances of becoming president https://t.co/VEeCN6o3a1 pic.twitter.com/ogUzBTRbHd — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 21, 2019

But by Friday afternoon, both camps had responded to the reports — in the negative. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Almost All In On 2020, But Worries About Trump’s Take No Prisoners Approach)

Bill Russo, Biden’s communications director, tweeted that the former VP certainly has great respect for the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate — “but these rumors about discussions on a pre-cooked ticket are false, plain and simple.”

.@JoeBiden has an enormous amount of respect for @staceyabrams (it is why he endorsed her!) — but these rumors about discussions on a pre-cooked ticket are false, plain and simple. — Bill Russo (@BillR) March 22, 2019

Abrams’ former campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, admitted that the Georgia Democrat had met with Biden but added quickly, “There was no grand plan hatched and no additional conversations between the two of them or our teams since.”

.@staceyabrams enjoyed meeting with @JoeBiden. There was no grand plan hatched and no additional conversations between the two of them or our teams since. She will meet with any potential or declared candidates for pres who ask while she keeps all options for herself on the table https://t.co/KHevDOXHns — Lauren Groh-Wargo (@gwlauren) March 22, 2019

