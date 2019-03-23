Detroit Lions Sign Former Virginia Tech Quarterback Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas is the latest free agency signing for the Detroit Lions.

The former Virginia Tech star quarterback agreed to a deal with the Lions, according MLive.com. Thomas has switched positions since entering the league, and now plays tight end. He joins Jesse James as another new TE on the squad. Financial details of the deal aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: Tight End Jesse James Signs With The Detroit Lions For $25 Million)

First, I’m a little surprised Thomas didn’t work out in the NFL as a quarterback. He is absolutely massive and dominated the ACC during his days with the Hokies.

Given how the quarterback play in the league has changed, you’d think he’d be perfectly suited to be spinning the rock. I thought he was going to be just fine in the league coming out of VT. Clearly, I was wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Thomas Sr. (@lthomas_5) on Nov 28, 2014 at 6:22am PST

Secondly, I’m all for getting Matthew Stafford all the help we can. If Thomas can excel in the blocking game and provide an option in the passing game, then I’m all for it.

Last season was a disaster, and we can’t let that happen again. Beefing up the offense and the protections around Stafford is a major key to not repeating the same mistakes as last season.

Welcome to the squad, Thomas. Happy to have you here.

