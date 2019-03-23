Over 6 Million People Watched Duke Beat North Dakota State On CBS

Your first name

A ton of people tuned in on CBS to see Duke beat North Dakota State 85-62 Friday night.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 6.2 million people watched Zion Williamson and company stomp all over the Bison in the first round of the NCAA tournament. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

That number led the TV ratings for Friday night by a massive margin and was more than two million more followers than the same time slot Thursday.

This is great news for America. I was a little worried when the ratings took a dive on CBS Thursday. That wasn’t a good sign at all, but it looks like it was a one off event. (RELATED: March Madness TV Ratings On CBS Plummet 26 Percent)

Of course, the Duke Blue Devils are the biggest draw in the sport right now. Even with Kentucky playing Thursday on CBS, I’m not the least bit surprised that Coach K’s squad garnered higher ratings.

Zion Williamson generates massive amounts of attention. It’s just that simple.

I guess that we can all breathe a little easier knowing that America still loves college basketball.

My friends, that’s great news. Now, let’s grab a beer and get back to the games on this beautiful Saturday.

